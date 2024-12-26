XAT 2025 admit card delayed: New release date awaited

The administrators of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) are yet to release the XAT 2025 Admit Card. Once available, candidates can access the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) XAT hall ticket on the official website at http://xatonline.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Initially scheduled for release on December 20, 2024, the admit card has been delayed for unspecified reasons. XAT 2025 is set to be conducted on Sunday, January 5, 2025, across multiple cities nationwide. Notably, 34 new test cities have been added this year to accommodate candidates.

How to download XAT 2025 admit card

Candidates appearing for the exam can follow these steps to download the admit card:



1. Visit the official website of XAT at http://xatonline.in.

2. Click on the "XAT Admit Card 2025" link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials on the new page.

4. Click "Submit" to view the admit card.

5. Verify the details, download the admit card, and print a hard copy for future reference.



Exam pattern and details

The examination will consist of two parts:



Part I:

- Verbal ability and logical reasoning (VA & LR): 26 questions

- Decision making (DM): 21 questions

- Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI): 28 questions



Part II:

- General Knowledge (GK): 20 questions



For further updates, candidates should regularly check the official XAT website.