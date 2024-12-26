'Veer Baal Diwas': PM Modi to pay tribute to the bravery of Sahibzadas

On Thursday, December 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Sahibzadas on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, honouring their bravery and sacrifice, reported Business Standard.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted that at a young age, the Sahibzadas stood unwavering in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. He described their sacrifice as a shining example of valour and dedication to one's values.



"Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values. We also remember the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May they always guide us towards building a more just and compassionate society," PM Modi posted on X.



Veer Baal Diwas celebrations in New Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the nationwide Veer Baal Diwas celebrations today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will also launch the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan. The event, set to begin around noon, underscoring the importance of children as the cornerstone of India's future.



According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan will focus on improving nutritional outcomes and overall well-being by enhancing the implementation of nutrition-related services and ensuring active community participation.



The PMO also mentioned that various initiatives will be organised nationwide to engage young minds, raise awareness about the significance of the day, and promote a culture of courage and commitment to the nation.



Various other activities for children

A range of online competitions, including interactive quizzes, will be held through the MyGov and MyBharat portals. Additionally, activities such as storytelling, creative writing, and poster-making will take place in schools, child care institutions, and anganwadi centers.



Awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present at the event.



In 2022, Prime Minister Modi declared December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas to honour the bravery and quest for justice of the Sahibzades (sons of Guru Gobind Singh).