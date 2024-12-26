UPPSC answer key 2024 released: Download now at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC Answer Key 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. This was stated in a report by NDTV Education.



Steps to download UPPSC answer key 2024

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC.

2. On the homepage, click on the "Answer Key 2024" link.

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. View and download the answer key.

5. Take a printout for future reference.



The UPPSC Preliminary Exam 2024 was conducted on December 22, 2024, in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The preliminary exam included two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and CSAT (Paper 2).



Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will proceed to the Main examination, which is more comprehensive and consists of eight papers, including General Hindi, General English, and General Studies.



UPPSC is a state-level examination that recruits candidates for various administrative and other posts in the Uttar Pradesh state government. The selection process includes three stages: The preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview.



This year, over 5,000 candidates participated in the exams. To ensure fairness and integrity, the exams were held in multiple shifts, and a normalisation process will be applied to evaluate results accurately.



Candidates are advised to download the answer key and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated timeframe mentioned on the official website.