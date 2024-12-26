SLAT 2025 result declared: Check scorecard, cut-off, and PI slot booking details

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) announced the SLAT 2025 results on December 26, 2024, for Test 1 and Test 2, as stated in a report by Shiksha. Candidates can now download their SLAT 2025 Scorecard by visiting the official website, https://set-test.org. Only those who qualify for the SLAT 2025 exam will be eligible for the next stage: The SLAT 2025 Personal Interview (PI).



The final admission to Symbiosis Law Schools (SLS) will depend on the combined scores of the SLAT 2025 online test and PI. Successful candidates can gain admission to Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (BA LLB) (Honours) or BBA LLB (Honours) courses at one of the four SLS campuses: SLS Pune, SLS Nagpur, SLS Noida, or SLS Hyderabad. The counselling process, including the release of merit lists, will determine the final admissions.



Steps to check SLAT 2025 result

1. Visit the official website of the SET exam, https://set-test.org.

2. Click on the SLAT result 2025 tab on the homepage.

3. Enter your SET ID / SLAT ID and password, then click Submit.

4. Your SLAT 2025 scorecard will appear in a new window.

5. Download and print your SLAT 2025 Scorecard for future reference.



SLAT 2025 merit list for SLS Pune

- The First Merit List will be released on January 20, 2025.

- The Second Merit List will be released on February 18, 2025.



How to book your SLAT PI 2025 slot

1. Visit the official website of the SLS campus to which you are applying.

2. Log in to the SET Portal using your SET ID / SLAT ID or email address and password.

3. Look for the Slot Booking option.

4. Choose your preferred date from the options provided by the institution.



Ensure you complete all steps promptly to secure your slot and proceed with the admission process.