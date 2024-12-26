RRB ALP CBT 1 results to be released soon; expected cut-offs revealed

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) CBT (Computer Based Test) 1 exam in November 2024, and the answer keys have now been released.

The results will soon be available on the official RRB websites, reported The Indian Express.

The CBT 1 exam was held between November 25 and 29, 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP exam can download their scorecards by logging in with the required credentials. Those who qualify for the first stage will be eligible to move on to CBT Round 2.



Expected cut-offs

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) positions. While the official results are pending, candidates can refer to the expected cut-off marks based on past trends and expert opinions:



General (Unreserved): 55-65

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 45-55

Scheduled Castes (SC): 40-30

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 35-25



It’s important to note that cut-off marks may fluctuate each year, influenced by factors such as the number of vacancies, the exam’s difficulty level, and candidate performance.



How are RRB ALP 2024 scores calculated?

The raw score for the ALP exam is based on a total of 75 marks. To ensure fairness across different shifts of the exam, the marks are normalised. In the case of tie-in scores, the candidate’s merit is determined on the basis of age, with older candidates being given higher seniority.



Official websites to check RRB ALP result 2024

RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in



RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in



RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in



RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in



RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in



RRB Bhubaneswar: rrbbbs.gov.in



RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in



RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in



RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in



RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in



RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in



RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in



RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in



RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in



RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in



RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in



RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in



RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in



RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in



RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in



RRB Trivandrum: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in



