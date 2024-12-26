Karnataka association welcomes Centre's scrapping of 'no detention policy'; urges for implementation

Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has welcomed the union government’s amendment to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Rules, 2010, granting the authority to schools to fail students in Classes V and VIII if their performance doesn’t meet the required standards.

While welcoming the amendment and stating it will help improve the performance of the students, KAMS urged the state government to implement the same in Karnataka, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Over 7,000 students from the government and government-aided schools can't read or write their mother tongue Kannada. They do not know basic mathematics. With this, how can they prepare to pass the exam, were the concerns raised by the teacher’s association in Koppal. This is not just restricted to Koppal, but is more or less the state of education across the state, said KAMS General Secretary D Shashikumar.

The quality of education in Karnataka is dropping year after year and it is evident from the CAG audit report. From first to eighth standards, students are blindly passed on to their next level.

Students are given grace marks and are pushed, he said. He added that quality education will not come by awarding grace marks.

Without improving the quality of education at the pre-primary and primary school levels, how can teachers be pressured to train students later and achieve great results, Shashikuma questioned, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

We request the state education department to enable conducting regular examinations to Classes V and VIII and abolish the no-detention policy, he added.