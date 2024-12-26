IIM Raipur Director rubbishes reports about ‘inferior quality’ candidates as it exits CAP 2025

In a significant shift within India’s premier management education ecosystem, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has announced its decision to exit the Common Admission Process (CAP) for the 2025 MBA cycle.

CAP, a process followed by several IIMs for admissions, has been a staple in the institute’s selection framework for years.

By stepping away, IIM Raipur seeks to create a more tailored admissions process designed to attract diverse talent and align with its commitment to fostering business leaders from across the country.

Responding to reports suggesting that the decision was driven by concerns over the “inferior quality” of candidates, Director Prof Ram Kumar Kakani firmly clarified that such an assertion is unfounded.

“I disagree with that particular notion. I’m sorry to say, inferior is definitely not the right word. The word ‘inferior’ has never been used,” he stated during an exclusive interview with EdexLive.

He emphasised that the move reflects a proactive approach to capacity building and inclusivity, rather than any critique of previous admissions processes. Describing the vision behind these changes, Prof Kakani explained that the institute’s motto, “Building Business Owners,” serves as the guiding principle for the new admissions framework.

The director noted the importance of a gradual and deliberate approach, stating that the focus is on fostering an entrepreneurial mindset through carefully planned adjustments, or “product tweaks,” that align with the institute’s long-term goals.