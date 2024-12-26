ICAI CA final result November 2024: Time, updates, merit list, and passing criteria explained

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the much-anticipated CA Final November 2024 results today, December 26, 2024, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. Candidates who appeared for the exams between November 3 and November 13 can access their results via the official websites: icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The results are expected to go live after 4 pm.



Exam and result details

The Group I exams were conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, while the Group II exams took place on November 9, 11, and 13. To check their results, candidates must log in to the official website using their roll and registration or PIN numbers. The ICAI will also release the merit list for the November session along with the results.



Key requirements

Students should keep their six-digit roll number and registration number handy to avoid last-minute hassles. The passing criteria require candidates to score a minimum of 40% in each paper and at least 50% overall in each group.



Next steps for qualified candidates

Those who pass can start practising as Chartered Accountants or join reputed auditing firms to gain hands-on experience in the field.



Highlight from previous results

In the May 2024 session, Shivam Mishra from New Delhi emerged as the topper, scoring 500 out of 600 marks (83.33%). He cleared both groups and has a history of consistent academic excellence, achieving high ranks in earlier CA examinations.



Stay tuned for live updates and the official announcement of the results later today.