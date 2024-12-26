ICAI CA final result 2024: Results expected at 11 pm today, check details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the much-awaited CA Final exam results today, December 26, 2024, at around 11 pm, stated a report by Mint. Candidates who appeared for the exams in November 2024 can access their scores via the official website, icai.nic.in.



Following this, as per the official notification released by ICAI, “This is in continuation to Important Announcement dated 20th December 2024, students, members and other stakeholders may note that the result of the Chartered Accountant Final and Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e. International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) and Insurance & Risk Management Technical Examination (IRM) held in November 2024 is likely to be declared today i.e., Thursday, the 26th December 2024 around 11 PM (IST).”



In addition to this, the CA Final exams were conducted in November 2024. Group I exams were held on November 3, 5, and 7, while Group II exams took place on November 9, 11, and 13.

Alongside that, the CA Final results, ICAI will also announce results for the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) and Insurance & Risk Management Technical Examination (IRM).



Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for timely access to their results.