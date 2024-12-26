CTET December 2024 exam: Answer keys to be released soon on official CBSE website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the answer keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 session shortly, as stated in a report by the Times of India.

Candidates who appeared for the CTET exam can access the answer keys once they are uploaded on the official website, ctet.nic.in.



The CTET December 2024 examination was conducted successfully across multiple centres in India, attracting aspirants aiming to qualify as teachers for Classes I to VIII. The test serves as a gateway for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools, such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other affiliated institutions.



To access the answer keys, candidates must log in to the CTET portal using their credentials, including roll numbers. Once released, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer keys within a stipulated period. A nominal fee is charged for submitting objections, which will be refunded if the objection is found valid.



The final answer key will be published after considering all objections, and results will follow soon after. Aspirants are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for updates and ensure they meet any deadlines for challenging the provisional keys.