Boxing Day match face-off: Who is this 18-year-old Sam Konstas involved in a tiff with Virat Kohli?

The morning of the Boxing Day Test match on Thursday, December 26, between Australia and India witnessed a heated exchange between Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, and Aussie debutant Sam Konstas.



According to cricket.com.au, this might attract the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC), while cricket legend Ricky Ponting suggested that Kohli was to blame.



Ponting pointed out that Kohli instigated the confrontation with Konstas during the first session of the fourth National Roads and Motorists' Association (NRMA) Insurance Test, describing the incident as more typical of Australian Rules football than cricket.

The two players collided before exchanging tense words, with Konstas' opening partner, Usman Khawaja, stepping in to defuse the situation by placing his arm around Kohli. Umpire Michael Gough also intervened to calm things down.

Neither Konstas nor Kohli backed down during the exchange.



Ricky Ponting attacks Kohli

Ricky Ponting criticised Virat Kohli for instigating a confrontation with debutant Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test, saying Kohli deliberately walked across the pitch to challenge Konstas.

Ponting added that the umpires and referee would likely review the incident, as fielders should not be near the batsman at that stage.

He also pointed out that Konstas appeared unaware of Kohli’s presence until it was too late, suggesting that Kohli may face questions about his actions.

ICC to look into the incident

Former India coach Ravi Shastri said that Kohli's actions were "unnecessary".



"Absolutely unnecessary," Shastri told Sports Entertainment Network (SEN). "I would imagine the match referee will look at it closely."



The ICC's Code of Conduct states that "any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire".



If the contact between Konstas and Kohli is deemed a Level Two offence, the player involved would receive three or four demerit points. Four points would lead to a suspension for the New Year's Test in Sydney. A Level One offence would result in a mild penalty, likely a match fee fine.