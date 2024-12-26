Bihar police defends mild lathi charge on BPSC protestors, denies any injuries

The Bihar Police issued a clarification after a lathi charge was inflicted on protesters demanding a re-exam for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The police described the force used as "mild" and denied inflicting any injuries during the incident. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anu Kumari, the protestors had been gathering at the Dharna Sthal in Gardanibagh since December 18, with some coaching institute teachers allegedly instigating the students.

The police also pointed out that several social media accounts were misleading and inciting the protestors.

Law and order disruption

The clarification came after a series of incidents, including a protest near the BPSC office on December 25, during which hundreds of aspirants caused a law and order issue, creating public inconvenience.

On December 23, a candidate had reportedly vandalised the Gardanibagh Hospital. In response, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against those responsible for instigating the protests and vandalism. The authorities also said that notices were being issued to individuals involved, and legal actions were underway, reported Hindustan Times.

Bihar bandh?

The Congress denounced the police action against the protesters, while an independent Member of Parliament (MP) from Purnea district, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, announced a call for a Bihar bandh on January 1, 2025, if the preliminary examination held on December 13 is not cancelled.

In a press release, the BPSC's exam controller stated, "Do not be misled by individuals who are allegedly stirring up agitation by spreading confusion and controversy based on unfounded information. The Patna District Police is investigating the entire incident, and after the investigation, prompt and effective action will be taken."