Rajasthan: RPSC Senior Teacher exam admit cards OUT!

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admission cards for the Senior Teacher recruitment exam under the Sanskrit Education Department. Candidates can download it at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or the Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

To download the Senior Teacher admit card, the candidate must provide their application number and date of birth.

Candidates can check their admit cards for exam centre information, directions, and other information.

Here’s how candidates can download their admit cards:

Go to the RPSC website and open the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) admit card link

Enter your application number and date of birth on the login page

Submit and download the admit card

Save and take a printout

The exam will be conducted on December 28, 29, 30, and 31. There will be two shifts from December 28 to 30 and one on December 31, Hindustan Times reports. The morning shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 pm (or until 11:30 am for one paper), and the afternoon shift will last from 2.30 pm.

All candidates must bring their Aadhar card (colour print) as identification proof. If the photo on the Aadhar card is old or blurry, they can provide another form of identification such as a driver's license, passport, or voter ID card.