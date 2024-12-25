Puducherry: Students handcraft eco-friendly toys, gift pediatric inpatients

The students of Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School in Mutharaiyarpalayam have brought the festive spirit alive in a unique and meaningful way by handcrafting eco-friendly toys and distributing them as Christmas gifts to the children admitted in the paediatric ward of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Tuesday, December 24.

The Class XI students crafted the toys in the physics laboratory of their school, using the materials available on the school premises, said physics teacher S Sriram, who guided the students in the project along with fine arts teacher S Ilamouragane, under the leadership of vice principal K Kokilambal. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising hands-on and experiential learning, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The toys, ranging from cardboard planes and sports cars to hand carts, were individually designed by students using recycled carton boxes (millet snacks provided by the school education department), discarded styrofoam, ice cream sticks, batteries, switches, and 12V DC motors. Sriram said each creation incorporates fundamental principles of physics, including Bernoulli’s principle, dynamic lift, and the law of conservation of energy.

While the students learnt physics and its utility, the initiative also combined creativity, sustainability, and compassion, he added.

The students handed over the toys to the pediatric inpatients themselves, adding a personal touch to the gesture. “This activity not only reinforces classroom learning but also instils values of compassion and environmental responsibility,” said Kokilambal, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The project highlights the power of education to foster innovation and social responsibility, showcasing how students can apply their knowledge to brighten the lives of others while spreading festive joy, said Sriram.