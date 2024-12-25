Now, engineering students can minor in Quantum Technologies! Here’s how

Today, Wednesday, December 25, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) launched India's first Undergraduate (UG) Minor in Quantum Technologies.

This initiative is in partnership with the National Quantum Mission (NQM) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The AICTE, in its statement, said that the goal of this project is to prepare India's workforce for the quantum revolution and position the country as a global leader in cutting-edge quantum innovation, ANI reports.

The UG Minor Programme in Quantum Technologies aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by addressing the quantum ecosystem's strategic and transdisciplinary demands.

The programme has four verticals: quantum computation and simulation, quantum communication and cryptography, quantum sensing, and quantum materials and devices.

The curriculum is modular, allowing engineering students to select 18 credits from a pool of 30 beginning in their third semester. It prioritises project-based learning and transdisciplinary reach.

Prominent dignitaries, including AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitharam, DST Secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar, National Quantum Mission Governing Board Chairman Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Prof AK Sood from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Curriculum Drafting Committee Chairman Prof Arindam Ghosh were part of the launch ceremony of the programme today.