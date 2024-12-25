"No need of IIT, BTech to get 15 lakh pa," Reddit posts sparks debate on open-source jobs

Although many users praised the practicality of the advice, others questioned its accessibility and the assumption that everyone can contribute effectively to open-source projects. “This is the kind of advice people should hear more often,” commented one supporter. However, sceptics argued that not all individuals have the necessary resources or technical skills to succeed in such a path, reported the Hindustan Times.

The post also touched on the importance of genuine passion for success, cautioning against pretending to care. “It’s quite easy to detect if you care about a project or not, so don’t think you could fake it till you make it,” the post read.

The intense engagement around the post reflects broader discussions about alternative career paths in the tech sector and the role of formal education in achieving financial stability.

User reactions

A user commented, “this is a shot in the dark.”

Another user wrote, “Exactly! People think you have to be in a good IIT or something. Go and improve your profile and companies will be after you.”

A user added, “exactly bro doesn't understand when you compete on global level things get really hard, and there is big survivorship bias.”