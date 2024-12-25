Germany: Universities urge gov’t to amplify efforts to attract international students

German universities and industry executives are encouraging the German government to ramp up efforts to attract and retain overseas students, emphasising the importance of faster visa processing as a first step.

This plea comes at a time when Germany is experiencing severe labour shortages, forcing a purposeful push to integrate international graduates into the domestic employment market.

According to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), international student enrollment in Germany achieved a new high of 4,05,000 during the 2024-2025 winter semester. The main international student groups come from India, China, Syria, Austria, and Turkey, Economic Times reports.

Germany's economy is largely reliant on highly qualified professionals to maintain its competitive advantage in innovation and development.

"International students already possess a recognised university degree, basic language skills, and some level of societal integration," an HRK spokesperson said in a statement to Times Higher Education, adding that these attributes make them valuable contributors to the German workforce.

The groups urge for more collaboration between universities and companies to provide a smooth transition for international graduates into the labour market.

A few key recommendations given by them include career guidance throughout academic programmes, specialised training before and after graduation, and increased opportunities for internships within German companies.