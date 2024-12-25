Canada tightens Express Entry system: This is how it impacts Indians

Canada is set to implement significant changes to its Express Entry immigration system in response to concerns about fraud.

Starting Spring 2025, job offers will no longer provide additional points to applicants seeking permanent residency through Express Entry.

“Immigration has always been a cornerstone of Canada’s success, and we remain committed to welcoming the best and brightest to Canada so that everyone has access to the quality jobs, homes and supports they need to thrive," said Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

He added that his government is taking steps to “reduce fraud" while also continuing to bring in skilled labour, News18 reports.

The move is likely to have an impact on Indian people who want to relocate to the North American country in pursuit of better employment possibilities.

India maintained its dominant position in Express Entry invitations in 2023, with 52,106 Indian people obtaining invitations to apply for permanent residency, accounting for 47.2 per cent of the total given that year.

However, the potential loss of job-offer points, which are presently worth 50 to 200 points, could provide considerable hurdles for applicants from India and other nations.

Express Entry, Canada's premier immigration system, processes applications for permanent residency through a variety of programmes, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class, and certain streams of the Provincial Nominee Program.