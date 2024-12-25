Anna University student rape case: Police arrests one person

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner's office announced today, December 25, that one person has been arrested in connection with the gang rape incident at Anna University in Chennai yesterday, December 24. The accused is still in police custody, and an investigation is ongoing, the statement continued, India TV reports.

The alleged rape of a second-year Anna University student by two men on campus led to massive outrage from the students today.

Four special teams were formed to nab the culprits, police say.

According to media reports, the crime took place when the student and her male friend were seated together in a secluded area on the campus after returning from the Christmas mass event.

Responding to the incident, the Greater Chennai Police launched an investigation and interrogated the victim and her friend to obtain more details about the incident. They also examined CCTV footage to determine whether the culprits were from the university or outsiders.

The incident also invited responses from political leaders, particularly Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s Tamil Nadu Unit President K Annamalai and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly E Palaniswamy.

They criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for “growing lawlessness” and lack of safety of women in Tamil Nadu.