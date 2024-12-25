Anna University sexual assault case: “Strict action will be taken,” assures TN Edu Min Chezhian

Following the sexual assault of a female engineering student on the Anna University campus on Wednesday morning, December 25, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian guaranteed that necessary measures would be taken to prevent similar occurrences from occurring again.

Chezhian announced on social media platform X that another student from the College of Engineering, Guindy, has submitted a complaint alleging sexual assault.

He stated that the police are presently investigating the situation and that the university would take the appropriate steps to prevent similar incidents in the future, reports DT Next.

The minister also stated that some people were adding political tones to the incident and that victims were also terrified to register complaints under the previous government of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), referring to the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case.

Chezhian pledged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government would take appropriate action and that the prisoners would be punished according to the law.

This incident sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, leading to student protests and sharp criticism from opposition parties and even allies of the ruling DMK government.

Police sources revealed that the female student and her male friend were returning to their campus after attending Midnight Mass at church on Wednesday morning when the assault occurred. On a deserted stretch of road, the assailants ambushed them, catching them off guard. They attacked the male student and sexually assaulted the female student.

Following the survivor's complaint, the police registered a case and arrested a 37-year-old roadside biryani vendor today, December 25. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, according to officials.