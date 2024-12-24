"We were victims and whistle-blowers: Somaiya Vidyavihar College over admission racket issue

Following a major admission racket at junior colleges run by Somaiya Vidyavihar, the institutes on Monday, December 23, insisted that they were the “victims” and the “whistleblowers” in the alleged scam, investigations which are still ongoing.

“In this situation, Somaiya Vidyavihar Colleges are not just whistleblowers but also victims. We have adhered to the prescribed processes and are cooperating fully to address the concerns raised,” the institutes said in a statement, reported by the Free Press Journal.



So far, four people, including a junior clerk in the state education department and two clerks at Somaiya junior colleges, have been arrested in connection with the admission racket case, which was first highlighted by the Free Press Journal.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the alleged scam was registered on December 16, based on a complaint filed by the principal of KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, Dr Kishan Pawar. The case was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station under charges of cheating, forgery, breach of trust, and other acts of criminal conspiracy against five individuals.



On December 18, the junior colleges, SK Somaiya Vinay Mandir & Junior College, KJ Somaiya College of Science & Commerce, and KJ Somaiya College of Arts & Commerce, had cancelled the admissions of 47 students who had allegedly procured admissions using fake documents.

Speaking on the matter, the institute said, “The admissions process for junior colleges is conducted through the state education and sports department (SESD) portal, and allotment letters are issued to students by the guidance centres affiliated with the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. Role of our colleges begins after the allotment, where we strictly follow the guidelines provided," reported The Free Press Journal.



For securing the admission into the junior colleges run by Somaiya Vidyavihar, a few students had allegedly forged their Class X mark sheets and school leaving certificates after paying bribes to the accused, who have been arrested. “Students and their parents paid a bribe ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 3,00,000 to the accused to forge documents,” said a senior Somaiya Vidyavihar official, on condition of anonymity.