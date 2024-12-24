Tiruchy: Three students washed away in Cauvery

Three school students were washed away in the Cauvery river at Ayyalamman Padithurai at Kudamurutti in Tiruchy on Monday, December 23. Tiruchy firefighters are currently engaged in a search operation for them.

According to the police and fire department, the three were among a group of 10 students studying in Class X at a government-aided higher secondary school near Tiruchy railway junction, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"While seven of their friends managed to swim back to the bank, S Vignesh (15) and S Zakir Hussain from Bheema Nagar and S Simbu (15) from E Pudur ventured into the deeper part of the river, unaware of the strong current." they said

The fire department along with Srirangam and Perambalur firefighters arrived to conduct a rescue operation, but despite their efforts, Zakir Hussain, Vignesh and Simbu could not be found.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from Tiruchy fire department said, "After finishing their half-yearly exam, the students went to the Rockfort Fort temple but were denied entry. So, they decided to go to the river instead. Other students claimed they could swim. We started the search operation at 4.30 pm and stopped at 9 pm due to darkness, whirlpools and the threat of crocodiles."