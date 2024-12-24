Shyam Benegal's demise: "A veritable institution", "stalwart", "humane storyteller" — condolences pour in

People from all walks of life, including political leaders and members of the film industry, shared their tributes after the demise of veteran filmmaker, Shyam Benegal. Many hailed him as a master storyteller who redefined cinema, inspired audiences with his visionary films, and nurtured great actors into stars, reported The New Indian Express.

The pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, Benegal's iconic films such as Ankur, Mandi, Nishant, and Junoon became milestones of the 1970s and 1980s. He died on Monday, December 23 at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease at the age of 90.

Tributes pour in

President Murmu said Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics.

"A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," she posted on X.