Ramjas college professor suspended over molestation allegations; students voice concerns

Ramjas College of the University of Delhi (DU) finds itself embroiled in controversy as fresh allegations of molestation surface against a professor.

This development has reignited student outrage, with the college administration accused of inaction despite multiple past complaints. Multiple students’ organisations condemned the administration's failure to address the issue and demanding immediate and transparent action.

The accused professor, who allegedly holds significant authority as the warden of the girls' hostel and head of the teachers’ association, has been temporarily suspended as pending an inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), an official source confirmed. However, many students remain skeptical about the outcome, citing the administration's history of protecting the professor.

Student voices reveal a pattern of misconduct

Students, speaking on condition of anonymity, painted a troubling picture of the professor's behaviour. A female student shared, “I had limited interactions with him, but he came across as creepy, trying to get too close for comfort. Everyone knows about his reputation, but nothing has ever been done.” She further emphasised that similar complaints against him had been raised in the past, including in 2021, but no substantial action was taken.

Another female student recounted an incident where the professor entered her class uninvited, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere. “I didn’t interact with him, but his presence gave me and others bad vibes. Stories about his inappropriate behaviour are common knowledge, so I made it a point to keep my distance.”

A male student who attended the professor’s Yoga Value Addition Class revealed more alarming details. “He frequently deviated from the syllabus to discuss irrelevant topics and would make homophobic and Islamophobic remarks. On one occasion, he questioned a Muslim student about her choice to wear a burkha, asking why she didn’t ‘dress like others.” He also highlighted instances where female students seeking assistance with academic matters were subjected to unrelated and inappropriate conversations in his office.

Calls for accountability amid administrative silence

Students criticised the administration for continuing to elevate the professor to key positions despite his controversial track record. “In 2021, a draft report highlighted complaints against him, yet the college appointed him as warden of the girls’ hostel and an important leader in the Teachers’ Association. It feels like the administration is shielding him, possibly due to political connections,” claimed a student.

The issue underscores the systemic failure of the college to prioritise student safety and administration’s neglect sends a harmful message that student well-being is not a priority.

As the ICC inquiry begins, all eyes are on the college administration to see whether this incident will mark a turning point in addressing systemic issues or if it will follow the same pattern of inaction.