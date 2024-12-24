Rajasthan announces winter vacations from tomorrow | Details here

On Monday, December 23, the Rajasthan State Education Department announced winter vacations in government and private schools across the state from tomorrow, December 25 till January 5.

In an order issued by the Director of Secondary Education, the state government warned of action against private schools if the orders were not followed.

Speaking on the matter, Director Sitaram Jat said, "The academic calendar, Shivira Panchang, has activities for the whole year. Accordingly, holidays are declared from Dec 25 to Jan 5. This will be applicable to all govt and private schools in the state."



"Action will be taken against private schools if it is found that schools were kept open. If cold conditions continue and become severe then district magistrates can decide at their own level to extend holidays, but there is no such situation right now," he added, as reported by the Times of India.

Earlier in August, Dilawar had said that a winter break would be given only if severe cold conditions prevailed in the state. However, while addressing a programme in Udaipur on Monday, the minister announced dates for winter break.

Similarly, Jammu, Kashmir, and Delhi have announced winter breaks. All government and recognised private schools in the summer zone of the Jammu division will observe winter vacation from December 26, 2024, to January 4, 2025.

Delhi has announced that all government schools in the city will be closed for winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2025.