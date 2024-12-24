PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 registrations OPEN

Registration is now open for the 2025 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interactive event with students, teachers, and parents.

This initiative, launched in 2018, aims to alleviate exam-related stress by providing practical advice and motivational guidance.

Participants are selected through a competition, with winners earning the opportunity to attend the event and engage directly with the Prime Minister.

The event has grown significantly, with the 2024 edition held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, attracting over 20 million students, nearly 1.5 million teachers, and over half a million parents, reports Business Today.

The upcoming 2025 session is expected to continue this tradition, offering a platform for candid discussions on exam preparation and stress management. Interested students can register through the official channels to participate, and directly interact with the Prime Minister.

Here’s how you can register:

Visit the official website ( innovateindia1.mygov.in ) Click on ‘Participate Now’ on the homepage Select your category:

Student (Self Participation)

Student (Participation through Teacher Login)

Teacher

Parent

Fill in your full name, mobile number, or email ID Complete the required details in the form Submit to finalise your registration

The last date to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is January 14, 2025.