Mumbai: Auto driver who charged Rs 3,500 from US-return student arrested

The Sahar police in Mumbai detained an autorickshaw driver on Saturday, December 21 for reportedly extorting a huge sum of money as auto fare from a 19-year-old student who arrived from the United States of America (USA).

According to Hindustan Times, the driver made the student pay him a hefty sum of Rs 3,500 despite the meter showing Rs 106 as the cost for the ride.

Vishwajeet Patil, the student, who was originally from Sangli, arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on December 14 and took an auto to Dadar railway station to return to his hometown, unaware that vehicles are banned beyond Bandra.

The auto driver, Ritesh Kadam drove the complainant to Chembur highway and parked near a bus stop where outstation buses halt, forcing him to pay an expensive fee.

According to police, the adolescent sent them an email on Thursday explaining the incident. In the the email, he mentioned that the driver demanded that he transfer Rs 3,500 using Google Pay, despite the meter reading Rs 106.

When the teenager declined, the driver allegedly threatened to call men to physically assault him. Scared for his safety, the 19-year-old transferred the money and boarded a bus to Sangli.

He mustered the courage to report the incident to the police via email after he reached home and even included the number of the auto in his complaint.

The Sahar police traced the vehicle and arrested the driver.

“Based on the statement of the student and the number plate, we arrested the auto driver. Such incidents do happen, but they are not reported often,” said a police officer to Hindustan Times.