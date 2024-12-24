Madhya Pradesh HC issues notice to CNLU; next hearing on January 8

On Monday, December 23, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notice to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) in a writ petition challenging the final answer key and fee structure of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) postgraduate (PG) examination.



A Bench of Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Gajendra Singh ordered, "Taking into account the fact that the petitioner is challenging the answers to the certain questions, although he has not raised any objection before the respondent on account of the higher fee of Rs.1,000/- per objection, also challenging the imposition of such higher fee, it is directed that any selection made by the respondent pursuant to the final answer key, shall be subject to the final disposal of this petition," reported Bar and Bench.



Further, the court directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to file its reply expeditiously, so as to avoid any uncertainty in the final selection list. The matter is listed for hearing on January 8, 2025.The petitioner, Ayush Agrawal, appeared for the CLAT PG 2025 exam conducted on December 1.

He raised several concerns, including:

- Alleged errors in the provisional answer key

- A lack of transparency in the final answer key

- An unreasonably short window for filing objectionsThe petitioner has also challenged the imposition of a hefty Rs 1,000 fee per objection for raising challenges to the provisional answer key and questioned the exorbitant application fee of Rs 4,000 required to appear for the exam, reported Bar and Bench.



Initially, he approached the Supreme Court seeking redressal of these issues. However, the apex court told the petitioners to approach the concerned high court instead. Acting on this directive, the petitioner moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court with the present writ petition.