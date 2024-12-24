Indian students’ number in UK surged by 294 per cent since 2019: Centre

The Education Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on December 18 that around 1,36,921 Indian students are now studying in the United Kingdom (UK).

While data from the ministry show that the United States of America (USA) has the most Indian students, the United Kingdom has seen the most noticeable growth in their number, with Indian student enrollment jumping by 273.9 per cent, from 36,612 in 2019 to 136,921 in 2023, Times of India reports.

While a big reason for this rise in demand is that the UK is home to some of the world’s leading universities, the Graduate Route Visa has played a crucial role in this surge, with 42 per cent of the total number of Graduate Route Visa recipients between 2021 and 2023 being Indian students.

According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), Indian student enrollment in the UK increased by 39 per cent in the 2022-23 academic year, totalling 173,190 students. This spike elevated India to the top source of non-European Union students, overtaking China for the first time since 2018.

According to the ICEF (International Consultants for Education and Fairs) Monitor, over 16,185 student visas were awarded to Indian nationals between April and June 2023, per the UK's target of hosting 6,00,000 international students by 2030.

The UK government has also launched numerous significant efforts to attract Indian students, providing opportunities for academic improvement and post-study success.

These policies, such as the Graduate Route Visa and India-UK Mutual Recognition of Qualifications, are leading to an increase in the number of Indian students choosing the United Kingdom as their higher education destination.