Encashing on the fear: How UPSC coaching institutes profit from aspirants' anxiety

The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) is one of the most competitive exams in the world, attracting lakhs of aspirants year after year. The dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has driven countless students to coaching institutes across the country, which have mushroomed in every city, especially in places like Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar (ORN).

These institutes promise success, often through flashy advertisements claiming incredible results — like "13 students in the top 100" or "28 students in the top 200" — and the image of toppers to lure aspirants.

But are these claims always true? Are these coaching institutes really helping students prepare for one of the toughest exams, or are they just milking their desperation for profit?

A systemic failure

According to Dr Vijendra Singh Chauhan, an educator with years of experience, the growing reliance on coaching institutes is not just a result of a competitive education system but a deeper, systemic failure. "Our education system has failed in providing diverse career options and skills," he explains and adds, "The intense competition created by the lack of viable alternatives has created an entire ecosystem — coaching institutes at its centre — that thrives on selling dreams to students."

This ecosystem, which includes not only the coaching centres but also social media influencers, motivational speakers, and media, promotes the idea that cracking UPSC is the ultimate ticket to success. "Cracking UPSC, getting into IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), or becoming rich overnight — these dreams are marketed relentlessly, creating an illusion of easy success," Dr Chauhan points out. "But this often leads to aspirants making uninformed choices," he added.

The reality behind the numbers

The recent Rs 2 lakh penalty imposed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study for misleading advertisements highlights the issue of false claims made by coaching institutes. The ads in question had claimed that their students had topped the UPSC exams, showing photos and names of successful candidates without disclosing whether these students had been enrolled in their full-time programmes or just attended a test series or mock interviews.

Aspirants like Smarak Patel, who has been preparing for UPSC since 2022, reveal that such misleading advertisements are part of a larger "coaching mafia."

"The coaching industry has become a monopoly," he says, adding, "Big names set prices and dominate the market, while students are often misled by false promises. The competition is so fierce that students, especially those from rural or economically disadvantaged backgrounds, end up trapped in this cycle."

While Patel himself chose self-study over enrolling in coaching for general studies, he acknowledges the significant influence of these institutions on other aspirants. "For many, UPSC becomes like a drug," he explains. "The dream of joining the elite services clouds their judgment, leading them to rely on hearsay and word-of-mouth recommendations from the coaching industry," he shares.

He also highlights a crucial point about how coaching institutes exploit students financially.

"The 10% of top students are given subsidised education, while the remaining 90% are used as ‘milking cows’ for the institution," Patel says.

The financial burden is particularly hard on students from economically backward areas, who often do not receive refunds if they are dissatisfied with the services, forcing them to either leave without their money or continue under subpar conditions.

The financial burden

The commercialisation of education is not just limited to the quality of instruction; it extends to the very location where students prepare.

Ashish Barnwal, an aspirant from Bihar, recalls how coaching institutes mislead students with promises of top faculties who barely teach in their classrooms. "I met a student who was about to enroll in a major coaching centre based solely on their advertisements," he says.

"But after inquiring, they realizsd that the topper shown in the ad was not even a full-time student," he says.

He also highlights the financial strain that such institutes impose on students. "The fees can run into lakhs, but many students are misled into thinking that they can only succeed if they attend these institutes. The financial pressure, coupled with the emotional stress of not succeeding, leads many to drop out, often without getting a refund," Barnwal explains.

For students coming from economically backward backgrounds, like Jyoshna, who had to return to Andhra Pradesh after realising the high costs of living in Delhi, the situation is even more challenging. "My monthly expenses in Delhi were much higher than I had anticipated," she says. "The coaching centres charge hefty fees, and the cost of living is just as steep. This financial burden makes it difficult to focus on studying, and after a certain point, you feel guilty for burdening your parents," she adds.

The psychology of fear

A major factor driving students into coaching institutes is the fear induced by the vast syllabus and the pressure to perform.

"Coaching centres capitalise on this fear," says Jyoshna. They manipulate students into buying expensive packages by convincing them that they cannot succeed without their help. The fear of failure is real, and these institutes exploit it.

According to Dr Chauhan, while coaching can help facilitate preparation, it does not guarantee success. "Ultimately, it depends on the student’s commitment, but these institutes give the illusion that they can ensure success. This creates a false sense of security, and students end up making financial and emotional sacrifices without any certainty of success," he adds.

A call for systemic reform

What is the solution? Dr Chauhan emphasises the need for a systemic change. "We cannot solve these problems through cosmetic regulatory measures alone," he says and adds, "The education system itself needs reform. We must create a diverse set of opportunities for students, so that the obsession with UPSC and similar exams is reduced. The demand for these jobs needs to go down, and our education system must perform better to reduce dependency on coaching institutes."

Students like Patel, Barnwal, and Jyoshna all agree that raising awareness and providing more affordable educational options could alleviate much of the pressure. Patel advocates for greater availability of free or low-cost resources, suggesting that the CCPA and other regulatory bodies should ensure transparency in advertising.

"Coaching institutes should not be allowed to use photos of toppers without clarifying what role they played in their preparation," he says and adds, "There should also be a clearer breakdown of what students are actually paying for, to prevent them from falling into this trap."

Conclusion

The commercialisation of UPSC coaching is a growing problem that affects not just the students but the integrity of the entire educational system. While reforms are being made, such as the penalties imposed by the CCPA, the root cause of the problem lies in the systemic failures of the education sector itself.

Until these deeper issues are addressed, coaching institutes will continue to exploit students' dreams, trapping them in a cycle of financial strain and mental stress. As aspiring civil servants strive for success, they must be equipped with the tools to make informed choices — because the price of ignorance is far too high.