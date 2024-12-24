Delhi HC refuses to stay order calling for revised CLAT 2025 results

The Delhi High Court (HC) refused to stay an earlier single-judge judgement directing the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU Consortium) to alter the Common Law Admission Test 2025 (CLAT-UG) results after accounting for inaccuracies in two questions today, Tuesday, December 24.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela concluded that the single-judge's findings were prima facie correct, Bar and Bench reports.

Acting Chief Justice Bakhru also questioned why the CLAT's expert panels had not remedied the two apparent faults.

The Bench confirmed that the NLU Consortium can proceed with declaring the findings in accordance with the single-judge ruling, and the case was scheduled for further hearing on January 7, 2025.

On December 20, single-judge Justice Jyoti Singh partially granted a suit filed by a 17-year-old CLAT candidate over claimed flaws in the paper for undergraduate admissions to National Law Universities.

Justice Singh concluded that there were clear inaccuracies in two of the five questions raised by the CLAT candidate. The single judge stated that the court cannot take a hands-off attitude when such obvious flaws are identified.

As a result, the court ordered the Consortium of NLUs to declare updated results after making revisions to the granting of marks for these two questions. It noted that the updated results will apply to all CLAT candidates.