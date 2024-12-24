Death of students in Rau's Coaching Centre basement: LG suspends two senior officers of Fire Safety Department

Months after the unfortunate incident of death of three students in basement of Rau's Coaching Centre at Old Rajender Nagar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the immediate suspension of two Group 'A' officers of the Fire Safety Department of Delhi government, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ved Pal, Divisional Officer and Udai Vir Singh, Assistant Divisional Officer, have been placed under suspension following a thorough investigation into the incident.

On July 27, the basement of the coaching centre was flooded within minutes due to heavy rainfall, leading to the unfortunate demise of the three students trapped in the basement of the building, which was being used as a library.

A detailed inquiry conducted by the District Magistrate (Central) revealed that the two suspended officers had inspected the premises for the issuance of a Fire Safety Certificate.

However, they were found to have concealed information about the misuse of the basement as a library and failed to refer the matter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Consequently, the Fire Safety Certificate was erroneously issued on July 9, this year.

The investigation also pointed fingers at the MCD authorities, who were found to have neglected their duty to inspect and seal the illegally operating basement library and issued a completion-cum-occupancy certificate in September 2021.

Strict action is also being initiated against other MCD and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, responsible for the poor drainage infrastructure in the area, according to The New Indian Express report.

Following the suspension orders, the matter will be referred to the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for recommending further disciplinary action. Saxena had expressed deep sorrow over the incident and, emphasising criminal negligence and administrative failures, had ensured that proper penal action would be taken against those responsible.