Chess grandmaster Tania Sachdev pleads Delhi gov't to value chess players

While Gukesh D's win in the FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) has garnered popularity for chess in the country, a testament to which is the massive reception he received in Chennai, the same appreciation hasn't been given to other chess competitors in the country.
In a post on social media platform X, Tania Sachdev, a Chess grandmaster, a FIDE international master, and one of the leading figures in women's chess in India over the past 15 years, argued for greater chess support and recognition, specifically from the Delhi government.
“Having played for India since 2008 It’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess,” wrote Sachdev. “States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step,” the tweet added.
According to The Hindustan Times, Sachdev is a three-time champion of the Commonwealth Women’s Chess Championship and was part of the 2024 Olympiad squad in Budapest. She pointed out her disappointment, especially looking at the support Gukesh had from his home state, Tamil Nadu, following his world championship win.
“In 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal,” argued Sachdev. “Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state (government),” she pointed out.
Additionally, she directed her plea to the ruling party in Delhi, tagging the X accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, asking them to place greater value on the chess players who are produced from the capital. “As someone who proudly represents Delhi and India, I hope @AamAadmiParty @AtishiAAP ma’am @ArvindKejriwal sir see value in supporting their chess athletes,” Sachdeva tweet read.