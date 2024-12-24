Chess grandmaster Tania Sachdev pleads Delhi gov't to value chess players

While Gukesh D's win in the FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) has garnered popularity for chess in the country, a testament to which is the massive reception he received in Chennai, the same appreciation hasn't been given to other chess competitors in the country.







In a post on social media platform X, Tania Sachdev, a Chess grandmaster, a FIDE international master, and one of the leading figures in women's chess in India over the past 15 years, argued for greater chess support and recognition, specifically from the Delhi government.

“Having played for India since 2008 It’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess,” wrote Sachdev. “States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step,” the tweet added.