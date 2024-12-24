Are short-term international programmes the key to thriving in 2025?

International education has always been a pathway to personal and professional growth, but 2024 marked a significant shift in how Indian students approach their study-abroad plans.

Indian students, now the largest international student cohort in the United States, according to a recent Open Doors Report, are increasingly focusing on short-term, career-oriented programs designed to equip them with the practical skills needed in today’s technology-driven world.

In recent years, we’ve observed a heightened interest in fields like data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and project management. This reflects a growing interest in non-degree programs under the US F-1 visa programme, which allows students to gain specialised knowledge that qualifies them for positions in US companies under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme.

With students prioritssing courses that provide immediate value, the demand for short-term, career-focused international programs is expected to rise in 2025. These nine to 12-month accredited professional certificate programmes also serve as a gateway to MBA or graduate schools The professional skills courses mirror curricula in foundational courses in many graduate programs, strengthening a student’s application to graduate admissions committees.

Consistent upskilling enables professional advancement and is critical in today’s economy. Dynamic industries like technology, data science, and business management demand new skills that are often not covered in traditional academic programmes.

The need for skilled workers continues to rise and skill-focused programs offer a great alternative to enhance employability.

Here is a list of short-term programs that can help individuals stay ahead in the job market in the upcoming year:

Data science and data analytics : Data science, along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, has emerged as the top domain for upskilling today. Programmes in data science focus on statistical analysis, data visualisation, and tools like Python and R. These skills are critical for industries such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Deep learning and AI : AI is rapidly redefining industries. AI courses cover machine learning, neural networks, and robotics, preparing students to contribute to cutting-edge innovations in automation, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.

Project and programme management: These courses which also include training in AI tools, emphasise methodologies like Agile and Scrum, equipping students with skills in project planning, execution, risk management, and leadership. Such skills are highly valued in industries ranging from IT to construction.

Marketing Management: Programmes in digital marketing, AI industry tools, content strategy, and consumer analytics prepare students to excel in branding, social media management, and targeted advertising campaigns.

Short-term international programmes are no longer just an alternative; they are becoming a preferred route for students to gain global exposure, hands-on experience, and industry-relevant skills.

With thoughtful planning and the right resources, 2025 can be the year students take a definitive step toward fulfilling their academic and career aspirations.

(PK Agarwal is the Dean of UC Santa Cruz Silicon Valley Professional Education. Views expressed are his own.)