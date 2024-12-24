All about Pratika Rawal, psychology student-turned-150th cricketer for Indian Women’s Team

Pratika Rawal became India Women's 150th One Day International cricketer when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue took the field for their first One Day International (ODI) against the West Indies on Sunday, December 22 at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium.

The 24-year-old started the batting alongside Smriti Mandhana, who was named Player of the Series in India's 2-1 victory over the Caribbean team, India Today reports.

Earlier in 2022, she even captained Delhi to the final of the Under-23 T20 Trophy final where they lost to Madhya Pradesh by three runs in the final.

Rawal graduated in Psychology from the Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, and finished her schooling at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. Her friends from both school and college remember her as a friendly person and a bright student, reports Sportstar.

She even secured 92.5 per cent marks in her CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Class XII exams in 2019, with 93 in English and Psychology, 89 in Political Science, 95 in Economics, and 88 in Physical Education.

Rawal was four when she was introduced to cricket and was encouraged by her father, Pradeep Rawal, a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) certified Level II umpire of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

She received her training from veteran coach Sharvan Kumar, who trained noted cricketers like Ishant Sharma and Nitish Rana.

Apart from cricket, she also was a basketball player, and even won a gold medal in basketball at the 64th School National Games in Delhi in January 2019.