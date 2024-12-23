UP: Medical colleges reduce fees to fill seats

Several medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh have reduced tuition fees for various MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) programmes to fill vacant seats for the 2024-2025 academic session.

Notably, Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital and Hind Institute of Medical Sciences have implemented significant fee reductions across multiple specialities, reports Medical Dialogues.

At Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, the following fee adjustments have been made:

MD Radiation Oncology: Reduced from Rs 23,09,009 to Rs 18,00,000

MD Pathology: Reduced from Rs 12,43,216 to Rs 11,00,000

MD Microbiology: Reduced from Rs 8,88,056 to Rs 3,00,000

MD Community Medicine: Reduced from Rs 8,88,056 to Rs 3,00,000

MD Pharmacology: Reduced from Rs 8,88,056 to Rs 1,00,000

MD Biochemistry: Reduced from Rs 8,88,056 to Rs 1,00,000

MD Physiology: Reduced from Rs 8,88,056 to Rs 1,00,000

MD Anatomy: Reduced from Rs 8,88,056 to Rs 1,00,000

Similarly, Hind Institute of Medical Sciences has revised fees as follows:

MD Biochemistry: Reduced from Rs 8,20,359 to Rs 5,00,000

MD Microbiology: Reduced from Rs 8,20,359 to Rs 5,00,000

MD Physiology: Reduced from Rs 10,98,973 to Rs 5,00,000

These reductions aim to fill several vacant MD and MS seats in these colleges for the 2024-2025 academic year and make medical education accessible for students.

Both colleges requested the Uttar Pradesh Directorate for Medical Education (UPDGME) to upload the updated fee structures on its website.