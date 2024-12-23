Telangana NEET-PG 2024 aspirants write to CM, DME, MCC about state admission process

The Telangana NEET-PG 2024 aspirants have written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) seeking immediate intervention to resume the state PG admission process.

This comes in the wake of the Telangana High Court's decision to scrap Government Order (GO) 148 about the local quota issue. With the legal battle, the academic process had taken a back seat. The case is now pending before the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for January. However, counselling activities have not been stayed.



As reported by Careers360, the students' letter highlighted the challenges they face due to the delay in releasing the Telangana NEET-PG 2024 counselling merit list, seat matrix, and prospectus. Additionally, they also pointed out that while two rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling have been completed, Telangana has yet to begin its state Round 1 counselling in 2024.



According to the letter, their concerns revolve around procedural inefficiencies, missed opportunities, and delays in decision-making. Concerns, students mentioned in the letter are:



1. Absence of Telangana NEET-PG 2024 merit list and information bulletin

2. Monetary and emotional strain