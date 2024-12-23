News

Rajasthan NEET-PG 2024 counselling round 2 schedule OUT! Here are the dates

Candidates have until December 27, to complete their and submit their choices in round 2
NEET PG 2024 counselling
NEET PG 2024 counselling (ANI Photo)
Published on

The Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 round 2 counselling schedule was made public by the Office of the Chairman, NEET-PG Medical and Dental Admission Board.

Through the official website, rajpgneet2024.org, interested applicants can view the round 2 counselling schedule.

As per the timetable, candidates have until December 27, to complete their and submit their choices in round 2, EduGraph reports.

"All fresh candidates are required to deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 4000 (Rs. 3000 for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile) + applicable transaction charges", the official notice read.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Deadline for depositing application fee: December 23

  • Deadline for application form submission: December 27

  • Provisional Merit List: After receipt from National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences

  • Provisional Seat Matrix: December 23

  • Security Amount Deposit: December 24 to 26

  • Choice Filling: December 22 to 27

  • Verification of disability certificate: December 28

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further information.

