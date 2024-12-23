Rajasthan NEET-PG 2024 counselling round 2 schedule OUT! Here are the dates

The Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 round 2 counselling schedule was made public by the Office of the Chairman, NEET-PG Medical and Dental Admission Board.
Through the official website, rajpgneet2024.org, interested applicants can view the round 2 counselling schedule.
As per the timetable, candidates have until December 27, to complete their and submit their choices in round 2, EduGraph reports.
"All fresh candidates are required to deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 4000 (Rs. 3000 for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile) + applicable transaction charges", the official notice read.
The schedule is as follows:
Deadline for depositing application fee: December 23
Deadline for application form submission: December 27
Provisional Merit List: After receipt from National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences
Provisional Seat Matrix: December 23
Security Amount Deposit: December 24 to 26
Choice Filling: December 22 to 27
Verification of disability certificate: December 28
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further information.