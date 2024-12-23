Railway Recruitment Board NTPC exam 2024: How to check exam schedule

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have yet to announce the examination dates for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment for both undergraduate and graduate-level positions.

Once released, candidates can access the exam schedule on the official websites of the respective RRBs to which they applied.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 positions, with 8,113 designated for graduate-level posts and 3,445 for undergraduate-level posts, Hindustan Times reports.

Graduate-level vacancies include:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level vacancies include:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

Trains Clerk: 72 positions

The selection process for these positions involves a two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) where applicable.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates on exam schedules, city intimation slips, and admit card release dates.