Railway Recruitment Board NTPC exam 2024: How to check exam schedule

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have yet to announce the examination dates for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment for both undergraduate and graduate-level positions.
Once released, candidates can access the exam schedule on the official websites of the respective RRBs to which they applied.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 positions, with 8,113 designated for graduate-level posts and 3,445 for undergraduate-level posts, Hindustan Times reports.
Graduate-level vacancies include:
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions
Station Master: 994 positions
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions
Undergraduate-level vacancies include:
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions
Trains Clerk: 72 positions
The selection process for these positions involves a two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) where applicable.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates on exam schedules, city intimation slips, and admit card release dates.