Railway Recruitment Board NTPC exam 2024: How to check exam schedule

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 positions, with 8,113 designated for graduate-level posts and 3,445 for undergraduate-level posts
Railway Recruitment Board NTPC exam 2024: How to check exam schedule. Representational Image.Pic: ANI
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have yet to announce the examination dates for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment for both undergraduate and graduate-level positions. 

Once released, candidates can access the exam schedule on the official websites of the respective RRBs to which they applied.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 positions, with 8,113 designated for graduate-level posts and 3,445 for undergraduate-level posts, Hindustan Times reports.

Graduate-level vacancies include:

  • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

  • Station Master: 994 positions

  • Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

  • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

  • Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level vacancies include:

  • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

  • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

  • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

  • Trains Clerk: 72 positions

The selection process for these positions involves a two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) where applicable.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates on exam schedules, city intimation slips, and admit card release dates.

Railway Recruitment Board exam

