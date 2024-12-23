NEET-UG 2024 special counselling Round 3 begins today

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the special stray vacancy Round 3 counselling today, December 23, reported Careers360.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 special stray vacancy Round 3 counselling is being held to fill vacant All India Quota (AIQ) and state seats in MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery), BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), and BSc (Bachelor of Science) Nursing.

Additionally, no fresh registration will be done for Round 3 NEET UG 2024. The special stray vacancy Round 3 choice locking deadline is December 24, 11 am. Following the choice-filling process, the MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 3 special stray vacancy seat allotment results is expected to be announced on December 24.

Reporting deadline

As per the MCC NEET-UG counselling schedule, the reporting at the allotted college is scheduled for December 25. The last date to report at the allotted college is December 30, till 5 pm

Candidates who will be allocated seats in counselling of NEET 2024 will have to report to the allocated institutes for verification of documents and confirmation of the seat. If any candidate accepts the seat that is allocated to them but fails to report to the allocated institute before the given deadline, their candidature will be cancelled.