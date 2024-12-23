Indian techies lament about desi work culture after UK company declares holidays till Jan 6

After disclosing that his company has declared holidays till January 6 to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, an Indian employee of a United Kingdom (UK)-based company has sparked envy among white-collar employees in India.
Vivek Panchal, an employee, took to social media platform X to post the screenshot of a message he received from possibly his manager, informing him that the company was providing its staff with 15 days off to celebrate the holidays.
“Benefits of working in a UK based company (.sic),” Panchal wrote.
In response, many users asked him to give them referrals to join the company, with some even linking their portfolios and work.
A few users even compared this to their situation in India, and complained that they are asked to work even during Indian festivals. Many suggested that companies must allow long holidays for Indian festivals, like Diwali.
The post currently has half a million impressions on X, and furthered the discussion on improving the working culture in India.
Indian techies also complained about not getting holidays despite working in American and British companies, as their administrations in India would rather have them work throughout the year.