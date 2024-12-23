Almost 50% of IAS & IPS personnel recruited in 2018-2022 are from general category: DoPT

According to data submitted in Parliament, at least 46.15 per cent of the 1,653 persons recruited into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) between 2018 and 2022 were from the general category, with 29.4 per cent belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

According to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, 16.33 per cent of IAS and IPS appointees belonged to Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 7.83 per cent to Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh submitted these data in a written response to questioning from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament (MP) P Wilson, Deccan Herald reports.

During this period, 763 general officers (382 IAS and 381 IPS) were inducted, while 486 OBC officers (243 IAS and 243 IPS) were appointed.

There were 270 Scheduled Caste officers, including 136 IAS and 134 IPS. For Scheduled Tribes, there were 134 officers, including 67 IAS and 67 IPS.

Only 5,542 of the total 6,858 authorised IAS positions as of January 1, 2024, have been filled, according to official figures. The authorised strength of IPS is 5,055, and 4,469 of those posts are occupied.

Currently, there are 1,316 and 586 empty positions for IAS and IPS officers, respectively. Of them, 794 were intended for direct recruitment and 522 for promotion.

According to data, there were 586 empty IPS positions, with 209 for direct recruitment and 377 for promotion.