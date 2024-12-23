AIOBCSA highlights “critical concerns” on national exams, calls for reforms

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, detailing several “critical concerns” about the conduct and governance of various national-level examinations.

These include the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

In their letter dated December 23, 2024, the AIOBCSA flagged the exclusion of private universities from the CUET process. The association says that as a result, private universities have more autonomy than public universities.

“This discrepancy raises questions about the uniformity of the admission process,” the letter stated. The association urged the ministry to consider extending CUET applicability to private universities to ensure fairness for students and institutions alike.

AIOBCSA also expressed concerns about delays in the conduct of major national exams, emphasising the disruption these delays cause to academic calendars.

“Recurring delays in CUET, NEET, and UGC-NET examinations lead to disruptions in admissions, teaching schedules, and student progression,” the letter noted.

Highlighting issues of technical glitches and mismanagement during exams, the association urged the ministry to improve the transparency and accountability of examination processes. They recommended implementing “stricter protocols for conducting examinations and real-time grievance redressal mechanisms” to alleviate student stress.

The letter also advocated for a participatory approach by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in decision-making processes.

“The UGC must adopt a consultative approach by involving students, faculty, and academic experts before initiating changes in examination systems or guidelines,” it stated.

To address recurring issues, the AIOBCSA proposed the creation of a national-level task force to monitor exams and recommend improvements.

They also called for a centralised grievance redressal portal to efficiently address student complaints.

“We believe that addressing these issues will significantly enhance the credibility and efficiency of the national examination system, ensuring that it serves the interests of students from all socio-economic backgrounds,” the letter, signed by AIOBCSA National President Kiran Kumar Goud said, and urged the minister to act on the matter promptly.