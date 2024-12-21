Telangana: Suspected snakebite incident triggers exodus of students from residential school

After two Class VIII students fell ill following suspected snakebites at the Peddapur Gurukul Residential School in Metpally mandal in the district, the remaining students are vacating the hostel, fearing for their lives.

Parents of the students have been thronging the hostel since yesterday to take their children home.

The residential school has a strength of 590 students. Of them, 70 per cent of students left the school after the suspected snake-bite incident. Meanwhile, students who suffered snake bite were discharged from hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It is not clear if they really had suffered snake bite or they had fallen ill due to any other reason.

The doctors at the Government Area Hospital in Korutla could not determine the aetiology. The forensic laboratory team is yet to submit its report.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM & HO) K Pramod said: "The students, Akhil and Yashwanth, have been discharged from the hospital. They were admitted to hospital with complications arising from suspected snakebites. The two students had their room on the second floor and they have the bed facility."

The school staff said it is quite possible that some insect may have bitten them, stated the The New Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, District Collector B Satya Prasad made a surprise inspection of the Peddapur Gurukul Residential School on Friday, December 20. He went around the premises. He supervised the clearing of bushes. He directed the municipal staff to keep the school surroundings clean. He wanted all pits on the school premises filled and ordered the removal of weeds.

He warned the staff of stringent action if there is any slackness on their part. He asked the students to bring to the notice of the teachers if they have any problems.