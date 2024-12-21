MCD orders crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi migrants in schools, encroached areas

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued directives aimed at identifying illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in municipal schools and ensuring that no birth certificates are issued to illegal migrants, according to a report by ANI. The move is part of broader measures to address illegal migration and related encroachments.



An order has been issued to all zonal authorities to take strict action against encroachments by illegal Bangladeshi migrants. This follows a virtual meeting held on December 12, chaired by the Principal Secretary (Home), Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), with senior MCD officials in attendance.



According to the MCD, specific preventive measures were discussed during the meeting. Departments were asked to implement these measures immediately.



The Education Department has been instructed to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children while processing admissions in municipal schools. A detailed identification and verification drive is to be undertaken to ascertain the status of students.



"Education Department to take appropriate preventive measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi Migrants while giving admission in Municipal Schools. It is also requested that proper identification & verification drive may also be undertaken to identify the illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools," said BP Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner (HQ), MCD.



Similarly, the Public Health Department has been tasked with ensuring that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificates. The department is to conduct a verification drive to identify past registrants suspected of being illegal migrants.



"The Public Health Department is requested to take all precautionary preventive measures while doing Birth Registration & issuing Birth certificates and shall ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificates. In addition to this, they will also undertake an identification/verification drive to identify the registrants of Birth Certificate issued to illegal Bangladeshi Migrants," the order added.



MCD has instructed all Heads of Schools to submit detailed reports by December 31. Zonal authorities are to submit weekly action-taken reports by Friday at 3.30 pm without fail.