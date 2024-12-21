JEE Advanced 2025 brochure released: Exam dates, eligibility, and fee details announced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has released the official information brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced and the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 on its website.



The JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be held on May 18, 2025, with registrations opening on April 23 and closing on May 2. The deadline to pay the registration fee is May 5.Admit cards will be available for download from May 11 to May 18, the exam day.



The computer-based test (CBT) will have two papers. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Even in the event of a public holiday, the exam dates will remain unchanged. Candidates with at least 40% disability (Persons with Disabilities - PwD) are eligible for an additional one-hour compensatory time for each paper.



The provisional answer key will be released on May 26, while the final answer key and results will be declared on June 2, 2025.



Eligibility criteria:

- Candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2000 (relaxation of five years for Schedule Caste - SC, Schedule Tribe - ST and Persons with Disabilities).

- Must have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) exam for the first time in 2024 or 2025.

- Candidates who previously accepted admission at any IIT through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) are ineligible.



Application fees:

Indian Nationals:

- Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1,600

- SC, ST, PwD candidates: Rs 1,600

- Other candidates: Rs 3,200



Foreign nationals:

- Candidates from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries: $200

- Non-SAARC candidates: $100



For those aspiring to join the Bachelor of Architecture programme at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, or IIT Roorkee, the AAT 2025 will be conducted on June 5 from 9 am to 12 pm. Registrations for AAT will begin on June 2 and close on June 3. Results will be declared on June 8.



Candidates need to bring their JEE Advanced 2025 admit card and a valid photo ID to the AAT examination hall, as no separate admit card will be issued for AAT.