“Forced to compromise on branches”: Telangana NEET-PG aspirants in a fix due to delay in State Counselling

Thousands of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 aspirants in Telangana are caught in limbo due to continued delay in state-level counselling.

Aggrieved students have highlighted that while two rounds of All-India quota (AIQ) Counselling for NEET-PG have already been conducted, the state government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) are yet to conduct even the first round of counselling for postgraduate medical seats under the state merit list.

In the absence of a merit list from the state for NEET-PG 2024 or seat matrix details, the students have been left with limited options under the all-India quota.

Usually, state counselling begins soon after the first round of AIQ counselling. This allows students to weigh their options and decide whether to pursue seats allocated nationally or wait for better opportunities through their state’s merit list.

However, this year, delays in Telangana’s counselling schedule have disrupted the process. Students typically get better branches and colleges through state counselling, as state quotas often offer greater opportunities for local candidates.



“Compromising on preferred branches, colleges”

Speaking to EdexLive, a NEET-PG aspirant from Telangana, explained his situation, “Pediatrics is my dream branch, and I have secured a seat in this branch in Gujarat through Round 2 of All-India Counseling. However, I am unsure of my position in the state counselling process. If I can secure Pediatrics in Telangana colleges through the state merit list, I would prefer to choose that option. I have spent my entire life here, my parents are based here, and I am familiar with the local culture. Unfortunately, I am unable to make an informed decision at this point due to the lack of information about the state counselling process.”

The situation for Telangana’s NEET-PG candidates is further complicated by the seat resignation window for AIQ Counselling. Students allotted seats in the first two rounds of AIQ counselling can vacate their seats if they choose to do so by December 26, 2024.

However, with no updates on Telangana's state counselling, candidates are unable to make an informed decision and are effectively stuck with the seats allotted to them under AIQ Counselling.

Another NEET-PG aspirant from Nirmal district in Telangana, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “We are being forced to compromise on our preferred branches and move far from our hometown due to the delays in the counselling process. I have been allotted a DNB (Diplomat of National Board) seat in Hyderabad through AIQ Counselling, but I could have secured an MD (Doctor of Medicine) seat through state counselling. With the resignation deadline of December 26 approaching, I need at least some clarity on my position in the state counselling process.”

Demands

In light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Telangana’s NEET-PG counselling process, students have urged the KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and the Telangana Government to expedite the entire procedure to alleviate the distress faced by thousands of candidates.

With approximately 8,000 students in a state of uncertainty, they have called for the immediate release of the state merit list and the swift conduct of State Round 1 counselling. Additionally, students have requested that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extend the resignation window for AIQ Round 2 and delay the commencement of AIQ Round 3 to provide them with sufficient time to make informed decisions.

Why the delay?

The delay in conducting NEET-PG counselling under Telangana’s state quota stems from a petition filed by exam aspirants in the Telangana High Court challenging Government Order (GO) 148.

This GO amends the Telangana Medical Colleges (Admission into Postgraduate Medical Courses) Rules, 2021, stating that students who completed their schooling in other states, even if they obtained an MBBS degree from Telangana, would be deemed ineligible for PG counselling in the state.

In response to the petitions, the high court issued a stay on the state counselling process until a decision was reached regarding the local quota issue. Although the Telangana High Court later revoked the GO, the matter was subsequently taken to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, December 20, a bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Viswanathan, issued notices to various aspirants, asking them to respond by January 7 to an appeal filed by Telangana challenging the high court's order regarding PG medical admissions. However, the bench refused to pass any interim order staying the high court's decision.

As a result, the schedule for state counselling remains unclear, leaving students in a state of uncertainty.