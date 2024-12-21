Demand for engineering courses among Indian students in USA down: Report

According to a recent Open Doors report, there has been a noticeable shift in the academic preferences of Indian students studying in the United States of America (USA). An increasing percentage are now choosing Computer Science and Math over traditional engineering programmes.

Although engineering is still the most popular major for foreign students in the United States, its appeal to Indian students doesn't appear to be the same. Just 24.5 per cent of Indian students enrolled in engineering courses during the 2023-24 school year, compared to 29.6 per cent in 2021-22, BusinessToday reports.

On the other hand, 42.9 per cent of Indian students are currently pursuing Computer Science and Math, indicating a sharp rise in interest in these subjects. This pattern aligns with broader global shifts in the labour market, given the rapid expansion of technology-oriented industries.

Computer science, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and machine learning skills are in high demand, luring students with the promise of lucrative professions and job security. Experts believe that the flexibility of computer science and mathematics programs contributes to their appeal.

Unlike traditional engineering degrees, which frequently focus on specific specialisations, computing and Information Technology (IT) degrees provide a broader skill set that may be applied in a variety of fields, including software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, and finance.

Furthermore, American Universities are increasingly offering interdisciplinary degrees that include technology, business, healthcare, and social sciences, which appeals to students.

As industries around the world embrace digital transformation, Indian students are carefully positioning themselves to meet the demand for technologically proficient people.