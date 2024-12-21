“Could not hold my tears...”: Indian techie describes toxic work culture in start-up

On the subreddit r/developersindia, the techie, who went by user u/MoveTraditional2588 stated that he was once verbally abused so badly that he cried in front of the firm's tech lead on Google Meet.

He described how things became difficult soon after he joined the organisation, where he worked without sufficient training or clear job instructions.

“I was not giving clear instructions neither got any training from day one. I have been abused once clear spoke abusing language it was way before i did take it on heart,i does not get support, my rule of thumb i spent atleast 2-3 hours if i am not able to solve than only go to ask him for solution (.sic),” the techie wrote in his post.

He further revealed that he and his teammate have stopped expecting appreciation from their lead.

Shedding more light on the company's management, the techie said the company had three founders and two employees, referring to himself and his teammate. One of the founders also acts as the tech lead and handles the backend development.

When the techie chose to discuss this problem with seniors, he was reprimanded again, to his surprise.

"I could not hold my tears and started crying and i was not able in mental zone to work so i told him i am taking leave after few hours of google meet (.sic)," he wrote.

Reacting to the company’s situation and its treatment of the user, many other members of the subreddit urged him to quit and reassured him that it was natural for him to break down the way he did.