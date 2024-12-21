CAT 2024: Here are the documents needed for the interview round

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results on the evening of Thursday, December 19.

IIMs are now set to release the list of shortlisted candidates for the next round of admissions, ie the interview round, based on CAT results and institute-specific requirements, reports NDTV.

Each IIM will send interview letters directly to the shortlisted candidates, as the criteria for shortlisting vary with every IIM.

Here are the documents candidates must keep in handy in case they will be called to the next round:

Degree certificates and marks sheets

To verify his or her eligibility during the interview, an applicant must show all mark sheets and original degrees, and produce attested copies.

Reservation proof

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Non Creamy Layer Other Backward Classes (NCL-OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category candidates who are shortlisted for an interview must additionally bring their original caste/class and/or disability certificates, as well as a photocopy, to the interview.

For final-year students

If shortlisted for an interview, candidates appearing for the final year of a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification exam must present an original certificate from the principal/registrar/director of the university/institution certifying that the candidate has received 50 per cent or equivalent based on the most recent available grades/marks. These candidates, if eligible, will be given provisional admission.

The deadline for submitting the qualifying degree or equivalent mark sheet and certificate is December 31, 2024. Candidates who fail to submit the required documentation will have their admissions automatically cancelled.